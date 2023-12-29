Society Deputy PM demands enhancing inspection in corruption-susceptible fields Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 29 demanded inspection be enhanced in the “sensitive fields” prone to corruption and negative phenomena.

Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange has new president Lieutenant General Nguyen Huu Chinh, former political commissar of the Ministry of National Defence's General Department of Technology, has been elected as President of the Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange (VAVA) for the 2023-2028 tenure.

Hoi An orders collection of shipwreck's carbon isotope samples The collection of carbon isotope samples has been ordered to determine the age of a sunken wooden ship recently discovered near the coast of Cam An ward in the central province of Quang Nam's Hoi An city.