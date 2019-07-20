Participants pay tribute to heroic martyrs (Photo: VNA)

– A requiem was held on July 20 in the southern bank of the historical Thach Han river in the central province of Quang Tri to pray for the soul of heroic martyrs.The ceremony, with the participation of over 3,000 Buddhist monks and nuns as well as a large number of people from localities across the country, was part of activities to mark the 72nd Day of War Veterans and Martyrs (July 27).Participants recalled the glorious feat of arms of during the national defence of Vietnamese people, including the 81-day-and-night fighting to safeguard the Quang Tri ancient citadel, during which, more than 328,000 tonnes of bombs were poured into the area by the US, killing dozens of thousands of Vietnamese soldiers and people.At the ceremony, Ha Sy Dong, Vice Chairman of the Quang Tri People’s Committee underlined that those who laid down their life for the national independence and freedom will forever be remembered.“We will exert every effort to make our homeland and the nation more prosperous to meet the expectation of the older generations and the martyrs,” stated Dong.On the occasion, the T&T group and the Saigon-Hanoi Bank presented 40 houses for families of poor war veterans from localities across the country.Within the ceremony’s framework, a lantern festival was also held on the Thach Han river.-VNA