Rescue drill helps strengthen defence ties among Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia
The first joint rescue exercise of the militaries of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia took place in Vientiane on September 15.
The joint rescue exercise is the first to be held among the militaries of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The first joint rescue exercise of the militaries of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia took place in Vientiane on September 15.
The drill, held under an agreement reached at a meeting of the three countries’ defence ministers in Hanoi in 2019, saw the presence of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Vietnamese Defence Minister Gen. Phan Van Giang, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath, and Cambodian Deputy PM and Defence Minister Gen. Tea Banh.
Focusing on water and land rescue, it was participated in by nearly 500 military officers and soldiers of the three countries who exercised search and rescue in response to flooding, landslides, building collapses, and chemical leaks.
Vietnam engaged in most of the contents.
The organising board described the drill as successful and a practical activity in defence cooperation among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, thus helping promote cooperation, solidarity, and friendship among the countries, including their militaries.
It noted through the drill, the three militaries’ rescue forces would become more proactive in coordinating with and assisting one another in disaster response to guarantee peace and security for their people./.