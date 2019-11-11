Business Reference exchange rate revised down 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,130 VND per USD on November 11, down 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week (November 8).

Business Foreign businesses look to expand investment in Vietnam Many foreign businesses have come to explore the investment opportunities in Vietnam recently with the intention of investing or expanding operation in the country.

Business Farmer hatches success in chickens Farmers across the country have been adopting more effective production and business models. In the northern province of Thai Nguyen, some families are earning incomes from these economic models.

Business Workshop focuses trade frauds, FDI shift in woodworking sector The reality of export-import and foreign direct investment (FDI) shift in the wood industry in Vietnam were the main focus of a recent workshop in Hanoi. ​