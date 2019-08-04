A victim is undergoing treatment in Quan Son district's hospital (Photo: VNA)

– Rescuers on August 4 managed to reach Sa Na village in Na Meo commune in Quan Son district of the central Thanh Hoa province, which was isolated by floodwater from August 3 due to impacts of Wipha, the third storm hitting the country this year.The rescuers provided food and clean water for locals and brought five injured victims to hospital. The living conditions of 75 households with more than 300 people in the village have been stabilised.The rescue teams also reached Son and Che Lau villages of Na Meo to perform rescue activities and supply locals with food.Nguyen Ngoc Tien, Secretary of the Party Committee of Quan Son district, said that 500 soldiers and officers, along with personnel of local agencies and organisations, have been deployed for search and rescue activities along Luong River’s banks where many villages remain isolated.So far, 12 people in Sa Na as well as Mua Xuan village in Son Thuy commune are still missing.As of 9:00am of August 4, Thanh Hoa reported two deaths and 13 others missing. One of the dead victim was Thao Van Sua, head of the police force of Nhi Son commune who died while helping locals evacuate to safer places.Heavy rains and floods have damaged 281 houses, 31 hectares of crops, while causing severe landslides in many areas of National Highway 15C, isolating Muong Lat mountain district.Meanwhile in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, floods killed a nine-year-old boy in Canh Lay village in Phinh Giang commune of Dien Bien Dong district, and swept away another five-year-old boy.In Nam Po district, floods damaged a bridge crossing Nam Po stream, blocking the traffic of Na Khoa, Nam Nhu, Na Co Sa communes for hours. So far, the work has been partly repaired, but has yet to allow automobile to cross.It is forecast that heavy rain will continue in Dien Bien from August 5-7 while Storm Wipha became a depression on August 3 and continue to be weakened. Level-one alert of flashflood, flood and landslides was given.-VNA