Residents along Vietnam-Cambodia border boost friendship
A conference reviewing the five-year implementation of a friendship exchange programme between Vuon Buoi village, Loc Thien commune, Loc Ninh district of Vietnam’s Binh Phuoc province and Cooc Thomo village, Tonlung commune, Memot district of Cambodia’s Tboung Khmum province took place in Loc Thien commune on May 5.
An art performance at the conference (Photo: VNA)
The exchange programme, implemented from 2017-2021, contributed to strengthening friendship between local authorities and people of the two villages. As a result, political security, social order and safety in border areas have been maintained.
The two villages share a borderline of 2,992m, with one main border markers and 11 auxiliary ones.
Implementing the programme, the two sides have regularly coordinated in education and information dissemination on the tradition of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially on border demarcation and border marker planting, legal documents, and general agreements.
The exchange of goods, cultural and artistic activities is carried out regularly. Recently, Vuon Buoi cooperated with charity organisations to provide free medical examination and treatment and medicines and give gifts to 550 people in Tonlung commune with a total value of over 550 million VND (23,950 USD).
Speaking at the conference, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Committee of Loc Ninh district Le Truong Son said that after more than 5 years implementing the friendship exchange programme, locals' awareness on territorial sovereignty, border landmarks, and legal regulations on border management has been improved. The number of violations of border regulations and smuggling has decreased significantly as well.
Sharing the same view, Von Val, head of Cooc Thomo village, said that the friendship exchanges between border residential clusters is necessary and significant, thus helping foster the time-honoured solidarity and friendship between the two sides./.