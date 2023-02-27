Politics Vietnam, Japan look to promote inter-parliamentarian cooperation Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on February 27 received Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Alliance, who is on a visit to Vietnam to attend the eighth Vietnam-Japan Festival.

Politics Hanoi shares experience with Lao NA delegation The capital city of Hanoi is ready to further expand friendship and cooperation activities in various fields, including those of people-elected bodies, thereby contributing to fostering Vietnam-Laos special relationship, chairman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Ngoc Tuan has said.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Standing Committee carries out foreign affairs for 2023 National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 27 attended the NA Standing Committee’s conference to implement foreign affairs of the legislature in 2023.