Resolution creating motivation for HCM City's development discussed
An aerial view of District 1 at the centre of HCM City. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 27 chaired a virtual meeting on the draft resolution on Ho Chi Minh City’s development, which is intended to become a driving force for the city’s development.
It will also allow HCM City to utilise its role as the leading economic hub of the country, said the PM.
The draft resolution aims to develop specific policies and frameworks, which will serve as an effective legal guideline to utilise the city’s strengths and address the bottlenecks in socio-economic development.
This aligns with the Politburo’s plan to ensure development and national defence - security in the southeast region to 2030 with a vision to 2045, as well as the 2021-30 national master plan with a vision to 2050.
The document specifies several policies and mechanisms for the city’s growth that are under the jurisdiction of the National Assembly (NA), which include finance - budget, environmental resources and urban management, priority sectors for strategic investment, science - technology and innovation management, as well as the organisation structure of HCM City and Thu Duc city.
Speaking at the event, the PM asked deputy PM Le Minh Khai to continue leading the work on receiving feedback and suggestions for the resolution.
A report will be submitted to the Government and to the NA at the fifth sitting of the 15th-tenure NA in May.
HCM City’s departments are required to review the draft to develop specific policies and frameworks for the municipality, which need to be practical and fit the State’s ability to balance resources.
The responsibilities of each management level, department and unit must also be clear, ensuring the feasibility, effectiveness and the most favourable conditions for the city’s rapid and sustainable development, said the PM.
PM Chinh stressed the necessity for breakthroughs in public-private cooperation, mobilising resources not only for infrastructure development but also for other sectors.
Other areas of focus are allowing the city’s more authority and balanced resource allocation; improving implementation capacity, inspection and supervision; promoting innovation in science-technology, digital and green transformation, circular economy, education - training and attracting human capital.
He also noted that bottlenecks in policies, mechanisms, frameworks, resources, authorities and implementation need to be mitigated. Thorough studies should be conducted to develop assessment tools and identify suitable solutions for the common good.
Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his gratitude for the active and determined engagement of the Government and relevant departments in implementing the Politburo’s and NA’s resolutions, and in developing policies for the city, the region and the entire country.
In December last year, a new document was issued to allow for the pilot of breakthrough policies and mechanisms for HCM City’s development. Since then, multiple action programmes and projects have been introduced.
Deputy PM Le Minh Khai is assigned as the person in charge, and the Ministry of Planning and Investment as the head coordinator in collaboration with HCM City and other units.
During the development of the resolution, the drafting board and editorial team held 15 seminars and meetings with ministries, departments and HCM City, alongside scientists and experts./.