Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 15.

Politics Vietnam determined to boost partnership with South Africa: official Vietnam is determined to bolster the comprehensive partnership with South Africa – an important cooperation and development partner in Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu has stated.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City's leader meets with Director of Asia Competitiveness Institute Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Vo Van Hoan received Prof. Paul Cheng, Director of the Asia Competitiveness Institute and Pofessor of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of Singapore, who is visiting the city to attend the HCM City Economic Forum 2022.