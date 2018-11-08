At the meeting (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers passed a draft resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2019 with a 92.16 percent approval rate during the ongoing sixth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on November 8.



In the morning sitting, under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien, the legislators heard a report on acquiring the lawmakers’ feedback on the draft resolution, which was presented by member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh.



Later, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung delivered a report on the draft revised Law on Taxation Management.



Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Finance-Budget Nguyen Duc Hai presented a report examining the draft amended Law on Taxation Management.



Discussing the draft Law on Architecture in groups, the majority of deputies agreed with the Government’s report, as well as with an examination report by the NA Committee for Science, Technology, and Environment.



They talked about architecture management in urban and rural areas, as well as the responsibility of People’s Committees at all levels towards regulations on the architecture sector.



With permanent NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong in chair in the afternoon, the NA listened to Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha’s report on comprehensive amendments to the revised Law on Education, and a report on examining the amended Law on Education delivered by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents, and Children Phan Thanh Binh.



The deputies later debated the bill in groups, focusing on curricula and textbooks for school education, policies for teachers, banned behaviour in education, relations between families and schools in shaping students’ personality, and international cooperation in the field.



On the morning of November 9, the NA will listen to a report on the draft Law on Preventing and Combating the Harmful Effects of Alcohol and Beer, as well as a report on the draft Law on Cultivation, which will be discussed in the plenary session.



In the afternoon, the legislature is scheduled to adopt a Resolution on the State Budget Estimate for 2019, as well as listen to and discuss a report on acquiring public feedback on the law on amendments and supplements to laws regarding planning.–VNA