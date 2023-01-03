The resolution clarified the viewpoint that building and developing a civilised and modern HCM City is an important political task.

HCM City must firmly uphold its role as a big economic, cultural, educational - training, and scientific - technological hub.

It is also envisioned to soon become a centre of economy, finance, services, culture, education - training, science - technology, and innovation in Southeast Asia and Asia while having its competitiveness comparable to global cities’.

The city is expected to post annual growth of 8 - 8.5%, per capita gross regional domestic product of about 14,500 USD, and contribution of 40% to Vietnam’s gross domestic product by 2030.

By 2045, HCM City is set to have become comparable to major cities around the globe; an economic, financial, and service centre of Asia; an attractive destination in the world, according to the resolution./.

VNA