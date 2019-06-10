The resolution amending and supplementing Resolution No. 81/2014/QH13 on the implementation of the Law on the Organisation of People’s Courts sailed through the National Assembly during its seventh session in Hanoi on June 10. (Photo: VNA)

– The resolution amending and supplementing Resolution No. 81/2014/QH13 on the implementation of the Law on the Organisation of People’s Courts sailed through the National Assembly during its seventh session in Hanoi on June 10.The legislature decided to supplement Article 1a to Resolution No. 81/2014/QH13 prescribing the implementation of Point a, Clause 1, Article 69 of the 2014 Law on the Organisation of People’s Courts.Accordingly, between June 10, 2019 and February 1, 2022, the Chief Judge of the Supreme People’s Court will be allowed to submit proposals for the assignment of judges of the court to the NA.The NA Standing Committee acknowledged that the shortage of human resources for the position of judge of the Supreme People’s Court is an urgent issue emerging during the realisation of the Law on the Organisation of People’s Courts.If the issue is not addressed promptly, it would affect the operation of the council of judges as well as the personnel work of the Supreme People’s Court, it said.The Committee asked the court to intensify personnel training and planning to ensure human resources for the posts of judge and chief judge in the next period.-VNA