At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – With 449 approval out of the total of 489 votes, lawmakers approved a Resolution on National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, during the National Assembly's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.

Vietnam will focus on inclusive, rapid and sustainable development based on sci-tech, innovation, digital and green transformation and circular economic development during 2021-2030.

By 2025, it is set to become a developed nation with high income, full and harmonious socialist-oriented market economy institutions, equal, democratic and civilised society.

During 2031-2050, the average GDP will grow by 6.5-7.5% annually. By 2050, the average GDP per capital will reach about 27,000 – 32,000 USD while the rate of urbanisation will hit 70-75%, matching Vietnam's development goals and global trends.

Earlier, Chairman of the NA Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh presented a report examining the draft Resolution.

The same day, the legislature also adopted a resolution on the extension of some COVID-19 prevention and control policies and the continued use of registration certificates for medicines and medicinal ingredients that expired from January 1./.