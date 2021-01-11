Business State capital management commission completes tasks for 2020 The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) has completed the settlement of 233 out of 259 cases transferred from ministries, including 44 handled in 2020, heard a conference in Hanoi on January 11.

Business Vietnam prepares best conditions to spur economic growth: forum Vietnam has prepared the best conditions to spur its economic growth as the global economy is grappling with the severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Business Global foothold the target for Binh Phuoc cashew nuts The southern province of Binh Phuoc, dubbed Vietnam’s “cashew capital”, is working towards boosting the popularity of its cashew nuts among global consumers, especially in demanding markets such as the US and the EU.

Business HDBank named among best companies in Vietnam HDBank was honoured along with other leading companies such as Vinamilk, Vingroup, CP Vietnam, and Vietnam National Petroleum Group as being among the Top 50 of Vietnam at the ceremony to announce the country’s 500 largest companies (VNR500) last week in Hanoi.