Resolutions on major road projects, special policies for Khanh Hoa adopted
The 15th National Assembly (NA) adopted resolutions on some major road projects and special mechanisms and policies for south-central Khanh Hoa province on June 16, part of its third session in Hanoi.
A map showing the Belt Road No. 4 project of the Hanoi Capital Region (Source: Vietnam Government Portal)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly (NA) adopted resolutions on some major road projects and special mechanisms and policies for south-central Khanh Hoa province on June 16, part of its third session in Hanoi.
With 474 deputies or 95.18 percent of the total showing support, the parliament approved a resolution on investing in the Belt Road No. 4 project of the Hanoi Capital Region.
The 112.8km road, traversing Hanoi, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, and some other localities, will help boost regional connectivity and urban restructuring, effectively capitalise on satellite cities to reduce the population density in Hanoi’s inner areas, ease traffic congestion, promote urbanisation, develop economic corridors, attract investment, and create resources for development in the localities, according to the NA Standing Committee.
A resolution on investment in the Belt Road No. 3 project of Ho Chi Minh City was also given the green light after winning approval of 475 deputies, equivalent to 95.38 percent of the total lawmakers.
This road, stretching 76.34km, aims to connect HCM City with Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Long An, and some nearby localities in the southern region, improve the effectiveness of existing and future projects, create new development space, and make use of local land potential in order to build a sustainable and modern system of cities.
A map showing the Belt Road No. 3 project of HCM City (Source: Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper)Meanwhile, 467 or 93.78 percent of all the NA deputies voted for a resolution on investment in Phase 1 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project.
The 117.5km expressway, running from central Khanh Hoa province to Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, is meant to link the two regions and create momentum to their development while helping boost the effectiveness of existing and future projects, meet transportation demand, guarantee defence - security, reduce poverty, and improve the economy’s competitiveness.
With support from 475 or 95.38 percent of the deputies, another resolution on investment in Phase 1 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway project was also adopted.
The road, about 53.7km long, is hoped to be put into use in tandem with the eastern wing of North - South Expressway and Long Thanh International Airport, connect and optimise economic and seaport centres to meet transportation demand, provide room and impulse for development in the southeastern region, ensure defence - security, and enhance the economy’s competitiveness.
The NA also passed a resolution on piloting some special mechanisms and policies for the development of Khanh Hoa province, which was supported by 477 or 95.78 percent of the total legislators.
The resolution, taking effect in five years starting on August 1, 2022, regulates the pilot implementation of some mechanisms and policies on financial and state budget management; state management in planning, land, and environment; the separation of resettlement and site clearance projects from public investment ones; and the development of Van Phong Economic Zone and the maritime economy in Khanh Hoa./.