Politics Vietnam's first engineering unit matches for UN mission in Abyei The remaining 156 members of Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 arrived in Abyei at 2pm on June 15 (local time) to join the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), finishing their four-day march – part of the UN’s peacekeeping operations, the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations announced on June 16.

Politics Draft laws, resolution sail through legislature The National Assembly (NA) adopted two laws and a resolution in the morning of June 16, the last day of its third sitting in Hanoi.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Australia beef up transport cooperation Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The hosted Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on June 15, pledging to create best conditions possible for Australian investors in Vietnam.