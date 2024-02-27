According to a survey by Savills Vietnam, there are currently many projects in the process of restarting.

In the past few months, feasibility study consulting or hotel operator selection services have received many search requests. Among them, Da Nang stands out with the advantage of connectivity infrastructure and diversity of tourism products and accommodations, and is expected to continue to lead the recovery process.

The trend of wellness resorts integrated with models such as onsen, (hot springs and the bathing facilities and traditional inns around them), or medical tourism, is increasingly being developed by investors.

In addition, the luxury segment continues to receive huge attention from investors, such as the luxury – high-end hotel market in Ho Chi Minh City. As for hotels and service apartments, the Hanoi market has also recorded an increase in the number of projects in the planning process.

Currently, with positive signs from the market, merger and acquisition (M&A) activities are increasing as well./.

