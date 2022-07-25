Resources should be mobilised for expansion of Dung Quat Oil Refinery: top legislator
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 25 asked the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetroVietnam, to mobilise all resources for the expansion and upgrading of the Dung Quat Oil Refinery.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visits the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 25 asked the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC (BSR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PetroVietnam, to mobilise all resources for the expansion and upgrading of the Dung Quat Oil Refinery.
At a working session with representatives of the BSR in the central province of Quang Ngai, Hue said the company should focus on risk management and financial administration.
The top legislator noted that the NA Standing Committee has instructed relevant agencies to collect feedback on the draft Petroleum Law, which is expected to be approved by the legislature during its fourth session in October to create a legal framework for the development of the oil and gas industry in the new situation.
Lauding the performance of the BSR, which is responsible for managing and operating the Dung Quat Oil Refinery, Hue said the company has overcome an array of difficulties and challenges to move ahead.
Since it was put into operation more than 10 years ago, Dung Quat has churned out around 80 million tonnes of products, and contributed over 195 trillion VND (8.33 million USD) to the State budget.
The BSR has also created stable jobs for more than 1,500 labourers, and contributed over 250 billion VND to social welfare programmes nationwide, he said.
The leader also urged PetroVietnam to make more reforms and suggested it prioritise investment in very promising projects, as well as urgent and key ones.
PetroVietnam needs to work hard to accomplish targets set in the Vietnam Oil and Gas Industry Development Strategy until 2025 with a vision towards 2035, and concertedly implement the project on PetroVietnam restructuring, he said./.