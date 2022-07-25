Business Vietnam, Australia post record high in two-way trade Vietnam and Australia enjoyed strong growth in two-way trade in the first half of this year at 38.45% to 8.01 billion USD for the first time, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Business Vietnam- Kyushu trade fair helps connect partners The Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture and the local authorities are co-organising a trade fair beginning on July 25 to connect Vietnamese firms and their potential partners in Kyushu region.

Business New notice on COVID testing for cold foods exported to China Vietnamese agencies have been updated on a new notice of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) on testing for COVID-19 with cold foods exported to China.

Business Tra fish exporters earn big thanks to high price rise The majority of tra fish exporters enjoyed high profits in the April-June period of this year thanks to a price increase cycle in the period, according to the sector’s financial report for the second quarter of 2022.