Respect-paying ceremony for former Party leader Le Kha Phieu starts
A view of the respect-paying ceremony (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of the Party Central Committee pays last respect to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of the Party Central Committee, leaders and former leaders of the Party and State led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pay tribute to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of the Government led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pay tribute to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc pays last respect to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo:VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers condolences to the family of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo:VNA)
The National Assembly's delegation led by Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan pays tribute to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo:VNA)
The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee’s delegation led by President Tran Thanh Man pays tribute to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo:VNA)
