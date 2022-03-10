Society Another 300 Vietnamese evacuated from Ukraine safely arrive home on flight from Poland A Bamboo Airways flight carrying 300 Vietnamese people evacuated from war zones in Ukraine to Poland safely arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi in the early morning of March 10.

Society Gender stereotypes changing in Vietnam: UNFPA Representative Many projects and programmes tailored to promote gender equality in all sectors have been implemented in Vietnam over the past decade, significantly contributing to changing the mindset of people on gender stereotypes and increasing the value of women and girls in the society, UNFPA Representative in Vietnam Naomi Kitahara has said.

Society Female commandos - “Steel roses” Like their male counterparts, women commandoes also carry arms, ballistic protection, and other gadgets, and also take part in harsh exercises and training. They are the epitome of strength and conviction.

Society Fire-prevention set for Hoi An’s old houses A fire-prevention and warning system project has been reviewed for ancient houses in the UNESCO-recognised ancient town of Hoi An after a two-storey brick and timber house in the Old Quarter was damaged by fire on March 7.