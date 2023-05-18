Environment Vietnam expects more hot days in 2023 After three years of the La Nina weather pattern which is the other phase of ENSO, the El Nino phenomenon is likely to return in Vietnam in late May or early June, with a probability of up to 80%, and this phenomenon may last into early 2024, according to Nguyen Van Huong, head of the Weather Forecasting Department, National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF).

Environment Ba Ria-Vung Tau: Rare sea turtle released back to wild A 3kg hawksbill sea turtle that was accidentally caught by a local man has been released back to the sea off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau.

Business Artificial reef placement proves useful in Ca Mau province After more than three years, a project on placing artificial reefs to protect and enrich fishery resources in combination with tourism development off the southernmost province of Ca Mau has recorded initial encouraging results.