Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. To Lam (R) meets with a delegate from the Philippines (Photo: VNA)



– Vietnamese Minister of Public Security Sen. Lt. Gen. To Lam said at the 9th International Meeting of High-Level Representatives on Security Issues in Sochi city, Russia, that solving terrorism is a long-term issue and needs active, synchronous and responsible coordination of many countries.In his speech at the two-day meeting, which opened on April 25, Minister Lam clarified Vietnam’s viewpoint on the need for common and consistent solutions to this issue on an international scale. Countries concerned and the international community must work together to thoroughly address the root causes of the problem, especially to end armed conflicts, restore peace and stability in war zones, and enhance cooperation to fight terrorism and extremism.Some countries need to immediately end their intervention causing political instability and armed riots in other countries to serve their own intentions and strategic targets regardless of heavy impacts on relevant nations and the world community, he emphasised.He highly valued the significance of the meeting and expressed Vietnam’s wish to continue learning from other countries’ experience, adding that Vietnam is ready to share experience in terrorism prevention and control with law enforcement agencies and international organisations.The official also voiced his belief that the meeting’s success will promote cooperation among law enforcement agencies of countries to effectively fight crimes, including terrorist and extremist activities, thereby helping to ensure peace, security and sustainable development in each country and the world.At the meeting, hundreds of delegates from 118 countries and UN representatives are discussing hot issues in international and regional security, particularly amid the surging risks of conflicts and unpredictability of international relations.They will also look into the evolution of international terrorist organisations’ strategy and tactics, global information security, growing illegal production and use of drugs, and security of important sports, cultural and social events.In his message to the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated: “The problems of ensuring global and regional security today are especially acute, largely due to the fact that some members of the world community are increasingly trying to ignore the universally recognised norms and principles of international law, resort to the use of military force bypassing the UN Security Council, refuse to take part in talks as a key tool for resolving interstate disputes.""This, in turn, generates political and social instability, plays into the hands of the forces of terrorism, extremism, transnational crime, leading to an escalation of local conflicts and crises," he added.On the sidelines of the meeting, Vietnamese Minister To Lam had talks with Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev and met with the delegations of China, Laos, Mongolia, Venezuela and the Philippines.-VNA