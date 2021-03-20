The fact that many restaurants were forced to close in Hanoi due to COVID-19 made many white-collar workers like Ninh Quang Hai try online food delivery apps. Ordering food has gradually become a habit of Hai and his colleagues.

Cloud kitchens help lower costs, as they can be located outside of high-rent locations. They also help established restaurants with dining-in services, to expand their delivery operations without adding stress to the existing kitchen, free up parking space taken by delivery vehicles, and expand users’ reach to new neighbourhoods.

Industry insiders said COVID-19 has been a catalyst for a transition from traditional bricks and mortar kitchens to cloud kitchens.

According to analysts, cloud kitchens are also suitable for small-scale outlets, helping them compete and gain a foothold in the context of major food chains occupying a huge market share not only in Vietnam but also in many countries around the world./.

