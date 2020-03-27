Restaurants, bars close in a bid to contain spread of COVID-19
A large restaurant on Bui Vien street (district 1, Ho Chi Minh City) temporarily halts operation (Photo: VNA)
Bui Vien street, a sleepless venue for night crawlers in Ho Chi Minh city, is now deserted as restaurants and bars are temporarily closed (Photo: VNA)
Restaurants on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia street in District 3, Ho Chi Minh City halt their operation in joint efforts with local government to contain the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Restaurants on Le Quy Don street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City close amid COVID-19 outbreak (Photo: VNA)
As the order of gathering venues’ shutdown, streets in Ho Chi Minh City are much quieter than before (Photo: VNA)
Public security force in Nguyen Du ward, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi, informs a local hotel on the Prime Minister’s order to shut down unnecessary services and instructions by the Health sector to prevent COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)
Ba Trieu street in Hanoi at 19:45 on March 26 is less crowded than that on other days (Photo: VNA)
A shop stops receiving customers but delivers online orders only (Photo: VNA)
Public security force in Nguyen Du ward, Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi, informs a local restaurant on the Prime Minister’s order to shut down unnecessary services (Photo: VNA)
Cafés in Vo Thi Sau ‘coffee street’ in Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi are closed (March 26, 2020) (Photo: VNA)