According to the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Vietnamese fisheries sector has expanded greatly, with export revenue reaching nearly 9 billion USD per year.



With joint efforts of the directorate, localities and community, the restoration of fisheries resources has been on a right track.



Fishermen and coastal communities’ awareness of conserving and restoring fisheries resources and biodiversity protection has been improved.



Efforts to regenerate fisheries resources and protect the environment will also contribute to enhance the prestige of the sector and maximise its potentials and advantages, the directorate stressed.



It added that the protection and regeneration of resources will ensure harmony in the overall development of the fisheries sector, as well as the livelihoods of coastal community./.

VNA