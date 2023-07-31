Kien Trung Palace was built between 1921 and 1923 during the reign of Emporer Khai Dinh (1885-1925) and served as the living and working space of Bao Dai, the last emperor of the Nguyen Dynasty which reined from 1802 to 1945.

It is among the five main palaces of the former royal citadel. In 1947, the palace was practically destroyed by the war with only its foundations remaining intact.

The palace is an important historical work, marking a unique and special period that complements the traditional Hue royal design. Its architecture meets the characteristics of an Indochina-style building with a combination of Asian and European influences.

Since its UNESCO recognition in 1993, the Complex of Hue Monuments has gone through preservation to develop it sustainably./.

VNA