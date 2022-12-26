Resumption of Da Nang-Cambodia direct flight necessary: officials
Da Nang city hopes for the early resumption of a direct air route between the central city and Cambodia to facilitate bilateral cooperation in trade and tourism, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet said on December 26.
An overview of the reception (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - Da Nang city hopes for the early resumption of a direct air route between the central city and Cambodia to facilitate bilateral cooperation in trade and tourism, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Luong Nguyen Minh Triet said on December 26.
Receiving Senator Mean Som An, Chairwoman of the committee on health, social affairs, rehabilitation, youth, labour, vocational training and women affairs, and President of the Cambodia – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the Cambodian Senate, Triet stressed that the direct air route linking Da Nang and Siem Reap, exploited before 2020 and suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since then, had contributed to boosting collaboration between the city and Cambodian partners in various fields.
Da Nang has to date resumed seven international flights, he added.
Senator Mean Som An (L) presents a gift to Standing Vice Secretary of Da Nang Party Committee Luong Nguyen Minh TrietFor her part, Mean Som An affirmed that the reopening of the Da Nang-Siem Reap route will help promote the development of the two countries’ tourism, as many Cambodians are eager to travel to the central coastal city of Vietnam.
Showing her impressions with Da Nang’s strong development, she congratulated its people on their great achievements during the nation development cause.
Triet affirmed that Da Nang always pays attention to cooperation with Cambodian localities and partners, and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides./.