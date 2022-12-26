Society Right to freedom of belief, religion respected, protected in Vietnam Vietnam is a country with religious and belief diversity. The Vietnamese Party and State have always pursued a consistent policy of respecting and ensuring the right to freedom of belief and religion, and promoting good cultural and moral values and resources of religions in service of national development.

Society Over 1,000 people join Thanh Hoa’s voluntary blood donation drive More than 1,000 State employees, public security officers, and students joined the annual 15th Red Sunday – a voluntary blood donation drive, in the central province of Thanh Hoa on December 25.

Society Tet gift sets presented to Truong Sa soldiers, people Navy Region 4 vessels carrying officers, soldiers, and journalists as well as New Year gifts departed from Cam Ranh military port in the central province of Khanh Hoa for the Truong Sa (Spratly) Islands.