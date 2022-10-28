Resumption of Vietnam - China flights on negotiation table
According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, the international passenger market has only recovered by about 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels, while some key markets still face difficulties. Negotiations on reconnecting flights to China are therefore being actively carried out.
Regular commercial flights between Vietnam and China have been suspended since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020.
Vietnam Airlines has been allocated a number of flights to China each month, but not in the usual commercial form.
The CAAV also revealed that although some international markets have opened, travel demand remains low, and the recovery has not been as expected, with only the Indian market seeing positive passenger volumes with a number of new routes./.