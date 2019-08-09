– VinGroup-run VinMart and VinMart+ supermarket system on August 9 launched a programme to protect the environment by a “three-green” solution: green supermarkets, green customers and green suppliers.Specifically, single-use plastic products will be replaced with environmental friendly materials at 2,200 VinMart and VinMart+ supermarkets.Degradable shopping bags will be provided and paper cups, bows and straws used for catering services.Particularly, the supermarkets will use trays made of bagasse for storing raw foodstuff covered with degradable wrap.Thai Thi Thanh Hai, General Director of VinCommerce, said that currently, the firm is serving more than 20 million customers each month.VinCommerce hopes to collaborate with its customers and suppliers to protect the environment even from small actions.In order to encourage the involvement from customers, VinMart and VinMart+ will discount 1,000 VND in each receipt of customers using multiple-use shopping bags.Alongside, the supermarkets will gather used batteries and send them to specified agencies for treatment.For suppliers, VinMart and VinMart+ will give a number of special incentives for those who provide environmental friendly products.-VNA