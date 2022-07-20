Business Agribank hosts Asia-Pacific agricultural credit forum The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) hosted the Regional Policy Forum of the Asia-Pacific Rural and Agricultural Credit Association (APRACA) on July 20 in Hanoi.

Business Japanese Tokyu group invests in 1 trillion VND resort in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Vietnamese realty developer Danh Khoi Group and Japanese conglomerate Tokyu Group on July 20 signed a comprehensive cooperation deal in developing The Meraki high-end resort project in the Mekong Delta province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Business Vietnam's IT revenues up 18% in H1 Revenues from Vietnam's information technology (IT) sector in the first six months of 2022 were estimated at 72.5 billion USD, up 17.8% year on year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Electrical equipment & energy saving technology exhibitions open in HCM City The Vietnamese International Electrical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (Vietnam ETE 2022) and the International Exhibition on Products, Technologies of Energy Saving & Green Power 2022 (Enertec Expo 2022) simultaneously kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20.