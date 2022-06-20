From the early days of June, Han market, which sells specialty dry goods in Da Nang has attracted a large number of visitors. Based on the numbers, merchants claim the current purchasing power has increased by about 80% since the pandemic took hold in the region.



Supply for goods has also been bolstered to serve the shopping needs of tourists.

Not only increasing the output of goods, but also promotional programs have been implemented by retailers. This is also one of the solutions to stimulate consumer demand, attracting tourists to spend some cash when coming to Da Nang.



Now that the pandemic is waning, programmes to promote tourism in Da Nang and the excitement of the retail market in the summer season is a good sign for a return to normalcy in the coastal city./.

VNA