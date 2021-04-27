Retail petrol prices up slightly in latest adjustment
Retail petrol prices were up by nearly 200 VND per litre from 3pm on April 27 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
Retail petrol prices up slightly in the latest adjustment. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Retail petrol prices were up by nearly 200 VND per litre from 3pm on April 27 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.
The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased 182 VND to a maximum of 17,988 VND (0.78 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III rose 191 VND to no more than 19,161 VND per litre.
The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, went up 187 VND and 432 VND to 14,328 VND and 13,259 VND per litre, respectively.
According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market have been rising for 15 days, resulting in the domestic price hike this time.
They review fuel prices every 15 days to keep domestic prices in line with the global market./.