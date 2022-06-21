Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Retail petrol prices were up by nearly 500 VND per litre from 3pm on June 21 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.



The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased 185 VND to a maximum of 31,302 VND (1.35 USD) per litre, while that of RON95 rose 498 VND to 32,873 VND (1.42 USD) per litre.



The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, went up 999 VND and 946 VND to 30,019 VND and 28,785 VND per litre, respectively.



This is the seventh consecutive price increase since April 21. In total, the price of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 bio-fuel surged by about 5,500 VND and nearly 5,000 VND per litre, respectively./.