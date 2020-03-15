Retail prices of petrol plummeted
Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of petrol decreased significantly from 3pm of March 15, making it the fifth consecutive reduction since the beginning of this year.
Following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, the price of biofuel E5 RON92 fell by 2,290 VND to 16,056 VND (0.69 USD) per litre at the highest, and that of RON95-III was also down by 2,315 VND to 16,812 VND per litre.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene were 13,035 VND per litre and 11,846 VND per litre, down 1,750 VND and 1,830 VND per litre, respectively.
Mazut 180CST 3.5S is sold at no more than 10,501 VND per kilogramme, down 1,353 VND per kilogramme.
The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with fluctuations in the global market.
They decided to subsidise 200 VND per litre for E5 RON92; 800 VND per litre for RON95, diesel and kerosene; and 100 VND per kg for mazut./.