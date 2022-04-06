In March alone, the total retail sales of goods and services hit 438 trillion VND, up 2.9 percent month-on-month and 9.4 percent year-on-year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s total revenue from retail sales of goods and services reached 1.3 quadrillion (56.9 billion USD) in the first three months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 4.4 percent, according to the General Statistic Office (GSO).



Trade and service activities are gradually recovering with the total retail sales of consumer goods and services in the first quarter of 2022 higher than the same period in previous years, it said.



In March alone, the total retail sales of goods and services obtained 438 trillion VND, up 2.9 percent month-on-month and 9.4 percent year-on-year.



Retail sales of goods in the period increased by 5.8 percent over last year’s figure. Of which, group of food and foodstuffs was up 11 percent, cultural and educational items increased by 10.1 percent, means of transport rose by 5.4 percent while clothing was down by 3.6 percent; household appliances and equipment decreased by 4.9 percent.



The GSO attributed the growth to a sharp increase in fuel price. In the first quarter of this year, revenue from retail sales of goods of Quang Ninh province rose 11.7 percent over last year’s figure while that of Binh Duong province, Hai Phong, Ba Ria-Vung Tau and Dong Nai was up 10.8 percent, 9.5 percent, 9.4 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.



Three-month revenue of lodging and catering services rose by 1.2 percent year-on-year. Localities that recorded high growth were Bac Ninh (24 percent); Can Tho (18.3 percent); Phu Yen (18.1 percent); Lam Dong (17.4 percent), Dong Nai (16.2 percent) and Quang Ninh (7.5 percent). Those that posted a decline include Ho Chi Minh City, Tien Giang and Bac Lieu with 5.6 percent, 26.9 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively.



Turnover from tourism services slightly picked up 1.9 percent in the first quarter of this year as Vietnam has reopened to international tourists.



Localities recording strong revenue in the period include the central province of Khanh Hoa with 279.1 percent; central Quang Nam province with 71.1 percent, southern Can Tho city with 50.1 percent, northern Ha Giang province with 17.6 percent and Hanoi with 10.6 percent while HCM City and Da Nang experienced a drop of 26.8 percent and 51.1 percent, respectively./.