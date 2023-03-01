Business HCM City works to improve agro-forestry-aquatic products’ quality The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has issued a plan to implement the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s decision approving a project on ensuring food safety and improving the quality of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the 2021 - 2030 period.

Business Mexico reduces anti-dumping tax on galvanised steel imports from Vietnam The International Trade Practices Unit (UPCI) of Mexico’s Ministry of Economy has decided to adjust the tax rate imposed on galvanised steel imports from Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Cashew industry moves to boost green production, consumption Although the cashew nut processing and exporting industry was warned of many difficulties in 2023, Vietnamese exporters still have many opportunities to boost exports if both businesses and farmers turn to green production, insiders have said.