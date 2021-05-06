Retail sales, service revenue hit 73.5 billion USD in four months
The total retail sales and service revenue surged 10.02 percent year-on-year to 1.695 quadrillion VND (over 73.5 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).
Retail sales of goods in the January-April period were estimated at over 1,352.7 trillion VND, up 9.8 percent against the same period last year.
Increases were seen in the sales of textiles (up 11.8 percent), food and foodstuff (up 11.5 percent), vehicles (up 11.1 percent), and cultural and education products (up 9.5 percent).
Revenues from accommodation and catering services in the four-month period was estimated at 164.5 trillion VND, up 10.1 percent year-on-year./.