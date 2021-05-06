Business 1.14 billion USD raised from G-bonds in April The State Treasury raised more than 26.3 trillion VND (over 1.14 billion USD) worth of Government bonds (G-bonds) via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in April.

Business Reference exchange rate continues upward trend The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,178 VND per USD on May 6, up 2 VND from the rate on the previous day.

Business Pushing agricultural product consumption through e-commerce A number of localities in Son La province have recently supported agricultural product consumption via social networks and e-commerce sites. The move has brought initially positive results compared to traditional methods of consumption.

Business 115 trillion VND for tax payment extension The total value of taxes and land lease fees under the Government’s recently-issued decree on the extension of deadlines for tax payment is 115 trillion VND (4.97 billion USD), heard a press conference of the Government on May 5.