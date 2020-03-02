Retail sales of goods in January-February were estimated at 674 trillion VND (nearly 29.2 billion USD), up 9.8 percent against the same period last year. (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)

– The total retail sales and service revenue rose 8.3 percent year-on-year to over 863.9 trillion VND (37.4 billion USD) in the first two months of 2020, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).Retail sales of goods in January-February were estimated at 674 trillion VND (nearly 29.2 billion USD), up 9.8 percent against the same period last year.Increases were seen in the sales of automobiles (up 11.2 percent), gasoline and oil (up 11 percent), household appliances, tools, and equipment (up 9.5 percent), garment-textile (up 8.9 percent), food and foodstuff (up 8.6 percent), vehicles (up 7.1 percent), and cultural and education products (up 4.7 percent).Localities recording significant growth in retail sales include Quang Ninh province (13.8 percent), Hai Phong city (13.6 percent), Thanh Hoa province (11.9 percent), Nghe An province (10.9 percent), and capital city of Hanoi (10.5 percent).Revenues from accommodation and catering services in the two-month period was estimated at 95 trillion VND (4.08 billion USD), up only 1.7 percent year-on-year due to the impact of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).Declines in accommodation and catering service revenues was reported in most of localities, including Khanh Hoa province (24.2 percent), Lam Dong province (10.2 percent), Hanoi city (8.1 percent), Can Tho city (5.6 percent), and Ho Chi Minh City (5 percent).Travel service revenues reached 7.4 trillion VND (320 million USD), up 1.1 percent year-on-year. Slight growth was seen in some cities and provinces such as Binh Thuan province (5.3 percent), Da Nang city (1.5 percent), and Ha Tinh province (0.8 percent).Revenues from other services rose 5.2 percent year-on-year to 87.5 trillion VND (almost 3.8 billion USD)./.