Business Vietnam, Sweden promote cooperation in renewable energy development Vietnam and Sweden have nurtured long-standing energy cooperation and now the scope of cooperation has expanded from hydropower in the past to safe and sustainable energy development at present.

Business HCM City seeks to meet 65 percent of supporting industry products demand Ho Chi Minh City has set itself a target of meeting 65 percent of its demand for supporting industry products by 2025 by honouring and supporting business that invest in supporting industries.

Business Vietnam, US target sustainable trade ties Vietnamese and US agencies will continue their coordination in order to maintain trade ties between the two countries, towards harmonious, sustainable, and mutually beneficial trade balance.