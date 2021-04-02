Retail University 2021 to help boost online sales for retailers in Vietnam
Retail University 2021, a series of activities to support small- and medium-sized retailers in promoting online sales, will be organised from April 7-9.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Retail University 2021, a series of activities to support small- and medium-sized retailers in promoting online sales, will be organised from April 7-9.
The event will be jointly held by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM), Visa – a global payments technology company, Google and other partners.
Nguyen Thanh Hung, chairman of VECOM, said that there is great potential for retailers in switching from traditional trading and expanding their business to online platforms.
In 2020, the Vietnamese e-commerce market reported an increase of 15 percent, reaching a scale of 13.2 billion USD. The figure is forecast to continue to increase by 2025.
The country has approximately 68 million people using social networks, standing in 6th place among the top 30 most promising countries in the global retail sector.
Dang Tuyet Dung, Visa's country manager for Vietnam and Laos said, “under the impact of the pandemic, medium- and small-sized retailers need to apply digital tools and establish omni-channel, while simultaneously diversifying payment methods.”
“Non-cash payments are becoming more and more popular,” she continued. “68 percent of the respondents at a Visa survey in 2020 said that they carry around less cash thanks to using a credit card. Besides, the demand for online shopping also increased, expanding online trading while increasing online payments, which is shaping up to be an essential trend,” Dung said./.