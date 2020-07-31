Business Vietnam has 75,200 new firms in seven months Vietnam had more than 75,200 newly registered enterprises in the first seven months of this year, a 5.1 percent decrease compared to the same period last year.

Business Block 114 – bright spot in offshore exploration Block 114 is located in Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, about 65km from Quang Tri province, and 86km from Da Nang city in the central region.

Business Vietnam needs full market economy: experts Economists have said Vietnam would gain many benefits from a full and modern market economy.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,213 VND per USD on July 31, up 1 VND from the previous day.