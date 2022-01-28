Business National credit rating improvement to help lure more foreign capital inflows The Ministry of Finance has coordinated with relevant agencies to complete a report on the development the National Credit Rating Improvement Project for the 2021-2030 period to submit to the Prime Minister for approval.

Business FTAs - momentum for Vietnam’s economy in 2022 Bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs), including the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which took effect from January 1, are expected to become a new momentum promoting Vietnam's economic growth in 2022.

Business Vietnam’s startup market expected to continue booming in 2022 Vietnam is a "rising star" and will emerge as the third-largest startup ecosystem in Southeast Asia in2022, according to a report by venture capital firm Golden Gate.