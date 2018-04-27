Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Many retailers have announced sales promotions to attract shoppers during the long Reunification Day-Labour Day weekend.



Co.opmart and Co.opXtra supermarkets are offering attractive discounts on beverages, fresh foods and kitchen appliances from April 26 to May 9.



Appliances like fruit juicers, electric stoves, gas stoves, electric rice cookers, and non-stick pans carry the biggest discounts of 25-46 percent.



Chicken meat, fish, cuttlefish, fruits and vegetables are discounted by 10-25 percent, with some already marinated to help reduce processing time.



With the holidays coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the Co.opmart supermarket chain, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile and HTV Co.op are also offering steep discounts on chemical products, industrial foods and fashion products.



They are also offering customers a lot of bonus points and free coupons and running the “Super incentives” programme during weekends.



Korean retailer Lotte Mart is offering discounts of up to 50 percent on thousands of products like foodstuffs, ready-to-eat foods and appliances besides attractive gifts until May 2 under a promotion programme called “Welcome great holiday”.



To mark second anniversary of its Choice L private label, Lotte Mart has introduced top 10 Choice L bestsellers at its outlets as well as top 10 best Choice L products imported from the Republic of Korea at attractive discounts.



Members shopping for at least 300,000 VND will have the chance to buy many products at huge discounts.



Big C supermarket has launched its big promotion programme, offering discounts of up to 50 percent on more than 1,000 products like fresh and processed foods, beer, beverages, clothes, and regional specialties, which also have gifts attached, until May 9.



Besides, it has earmarked a display area for 15 regional specialties of SMEs taking part in a programme it launched along with Central Group Vietnam in 2016 to help small enterprises enter the modern distribution channel.



They include Viet Cuong canna vermicelli and Hung Thai green tea (Thai Nguyen province), Hai Binh cashewnut roasted using firewood (Gia Lai province), Thanh Xuan fermented pork (Dong Thap province), Cau Tre pork paste (HCM City), Hue royal tea (Thua Thien-Hue province), Long Trieu coffee (Da Lat city), which are sold at up to 20 percent discount.



Big C said its stocks are more than 50 percent higher than normal days, especially of ready-to-eat foods, breads, fruits and vegetables.



Other supermarkets and major electronics stores like Thien Hoa, Cho Lon, and Nguyen Kim are also offering big discounts on a large variety of products.-VNA