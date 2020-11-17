Business Reference exchange rate down 10 VND on November 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,174 VND per USD on November 17, down 10 VND from the previous day.

Business PV Gas marks first gas flow from offshore field to Nam Con Son 2 pipeline The PetroVietnam Gas Join Stock Corporation (PV Gas) on November 16 welcomed the first flow of gas from Field SV, part of a project on developing the offshore SV-DN gas field to the Nam Con Son 2 pipeline on the mainland.

Business Vietnam’s smartphone market sees new names Vietnam’s smartphone market has seen a number of new names this year, besides Samsung, Oppo and Apple which have been dominant in the market for many years.