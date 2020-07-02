Retail-service revenue increases 5.3 percent in June
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Retail and service revenue amounted to some 2.38 quadrillion VND (103 billion USD) in June, up 6.2 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year.
However, between January and June, the figure saw an annual decrease of 0.8 percent.
Also in the period, the retail sector earned about 1.89 quadrillion VND, an annual increase of 3.4 percent. The rise was attributable to abundant supply of goods and thriving online shopping, particularly during the COVID-19 social distancing period.
By contrast, the accommodation and catering services earned just 234.7 trillion VND, down 18.1 percent against the same period last year.
The tourism revenue also followed suit with an annual reduction of 53.2 percent. In the first half, the sector reeled in just about 10.3 trillion VND due to a hiatus in welcoming foreign visitors to control the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the summer vacation of students is yet to arrive, resulting in a less vibrant domestic travel market./.