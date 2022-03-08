The exhibition takes place at a time when the two countries are preparing for the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.



The photos were taken by the retired teacher during his trips to Vietnam over the past 30 years, capturing the beauty of the country and people in Vietnamese localities.



Apart from two books on Vietnam written by himself and published in 1994 and 2005, Kim is also the co-author of another published in 2015, helping Koreans understand more about Vietnam.



He also participated in a program organized by EBS TV to promote the image of Vietnam./.

VNA