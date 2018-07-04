Wednesday, July 04, 2018 - 15:09:02

Culture - Sports

Retired teacher makes World Cup mascots from eggshells

Retired English teacher Nguyen Thanh Tam in Ho Chi Minh City spends hours every day making World Cup mascots from eggshells as a way to join in the tournament’s excitement worldwide.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Vietnamese kids join football event on Red Square

Vietnamese kids join football event on Red Square

Italy, US devote spectacular firework performance in final

Italy, US devote spectacular firework performance in final

Exciting atmosphere ignites localities ahead of World Cup

Exciting atmosphere ignites localities ahead of World Cup

External information service honours best works on June 14

External information service honours best works on June 14

Vietnamese shine at Britain’s Got Talent

Vietnamese shine at Britain’s Got Talent

Exploring Gia Thuy pottery village in Ninh Binh province

Exploring Gia Thuy pottery village in Ninh Binh province

Can Cau Market - untouched ethnic identity in northwest of Vietnam

Can Cau Market - untouched ethnic identity in northwest of Vietnam

Opening of 6th National Festival of Traditional Then singing

Opening of 6th National Festival of Traditional Then singing

Others