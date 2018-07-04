Retired teacher makes World Cup mascots from eggshells

Retired English teacher Nguyen Thanh Tam in Ho Chi Minh City spends hours every day making World Cup mascots from eggshells as a way to join in the tournament’s excitement worldwide.
VNA
Wednesday, July 04, 2018 - 10:00:20
Print
Vietnamese kids join football event on Red Square
Italy, US devote spectacular firework performance in final
Exciting atmosphere ignites localities ahead of World Cup
External information service honours best works on June 14
Vietnamese shine at Britain’s Got Talent
Exploring Gia Thuy pottery village in Ninh Binh province
Can Cau Market - untouched ethnic identity in northwest of Vietnam
Opening of 6th National Festival of Traditional Then singing