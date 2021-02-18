Health No new COVID-19 cases found on February 18 morning No new COVID-19 cases were detected from 6pm on February 17 to 6am on February 18, keeping the national count at 2,329, including 1,430 community infections, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Random COVID-19 testing to be conducted on arrivals at Tan Son Nhat airport COVID-19 testing will be conducted randomly on passengers aboard flights from Hanoi, Quang Ninh and Hai Phong to Tan Son Nhat International Airport by the local health sector as a large number is returning the city after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays, the national-flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said.

Health 18 new COVID-19 cases reported on Feb 17, all in Hai Duong Vietnam saw 18 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases from 6am to 6pm on February 17, all in Hai Duong - the country's current largest hotbed, raising the national count to 2,329, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Automated real-time PCR system facilitating HCM City’s COVID-19 testing An automated real-time PCR system for COVID-19 testing, worth 5.2 billion VND (224,000 USD), was presented to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health by the Hung Thinh Group on February 17.