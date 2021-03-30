Revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control adopted
Lawmakers approve the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The 14th National Assembly approved the revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control during its 11th session on March 30 with a high number of votes.
Accordingly, 453 out of 456 deputies casting ballots voted yes.
The revised Law on Drug Prevention and Control, comprising of eight chapters and 55 articles, specifies regulations on drug prevention and control; management of people using drugs illegally; detoxification; the responsibility of individuals, families, offices and organisations in drug prevention and control; State management and international cooperation in this issue.
The law will become effective on January 1, 2022.
Earlier, the control of drug-related legal activities drew great attention from participating deputies./.