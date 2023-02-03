Politics NA Chairman attends ceremony marking 60 years since Uncle Ho's visit to Vinh Phuc National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 3 attended a ceremony in Vinh Yen city to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2023) and 60 years since President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the northern province of Vinh Phuc (March 2, 1963).

Politics Russian experts highlight CPV's role Vice Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Russia’s Saint Petersburg city Vyacheslav Kalganov has stated that the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is now more significant than ever.

Politics Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Party’s founding anniversary A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, the Presidency, the National Assembly, the Government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on February 3 paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of the 93rd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 3 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.