A group discussion of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Draft revisions to the Law on Investment and Law on Enterprises were presented to the National Assembly in the morning of November 15, the 20th working day of the NA’s 8th session.

The NA deputies then proceeded to discuss the proposed revisions in groups.



Regarding the draft revised Law on Investment, deputies urged specific and clear stipulations on areas allowed and not allowed foreign investors, careful consideration on land-related investment incentives for foreign firms in order to ensure the State’s interests, among others.



In the afternoon, the NA shifted their focus on the draft revised law on promulgation of legal documents and the draft revised youth law. After listening to the proposal on the draft revisions to the laws and verification reports on the revisions, the NA deputies discussed the draft revisions in group.



The NA will resume working after the weekend on November 18./.