Reviving Hang Trong folk paintings from traditional materials
Members of the project 'From tradition to tradition' recreate Hang Trong paintings on lacquer and silk. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Each detail of the painting is made dedicatedly (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hang Trong painting has been rated by researchers as highly aesthetical and sophisticated thanks to its woodblock printing and colouring techniques. The paintings also feature deep imprints of the culture and era when they came into being. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The content of the painting is drawn on silk (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Each detail of the painting is drawn carefully on silk (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Patterns of Hang Trong paintings are featured on a lantern (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors to the exhibition which is a part of the project 'From tradition to tradition' conducted by the Vietnam University of Fine Arts (Photo: VNP/VNA)
The exhibition display works by students majoring in lacquer and silk at the painting faculty of the Hanoi-based Vietnam University of Fine Arts. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
“Carp looks the moon” art work on traditional paper (Photo: VNP/VNA)
An installation artwork created by arranging many layers of silk combined with lighting. Its original painting is used in the worship of Mother Goddesses (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hang Trong painting is a genre of Vietnamese woodcut painting that originated from the area of Hang Trong and Hang Non streets in the Old Quarter of Hanoi. The genre dates back to about the 16th century and peaked in the late 19th century and early 20th century. In the photo: Some of the art works on show. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
