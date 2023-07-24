A delegation from the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangzhou, China pays a floral tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai at his grave in Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park in China’s Guangzhou city (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – A delegation from the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangzhou, China, has paid a floral tribute to martyr Pham Hong Thai at his grave in Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park in China’s Guangzhou city on the occasion of the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2023).

Consul General Vu Viet Anh recalled the life of the martyr, who tried to assassinate the then French Governor-General Martial Merlin when he visited Guangzhou. The assassination failed but helped encourage the national liberation movement.

Pham Hong Thai was born on May 14, 1895 in Hung Nguyen district, the central province of Nghe An. After the unsuccessful assassination, he was hunted and then threw himself in the Pearl River on June 19, 1924.

Consul General Vu Viet Anh at the Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park in China’s Guangzhou city (Photo: VNA)



Thai is the only foreigner buried in Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park besides 71 two Chinese martyrs, who died during the 1911 Wuchang uprising.



In 1947, July 27 was designated as the national day for war invalids, which was later renamed the National War Invalids and Martyrs Day, to call on the entire community to support war invalids and martyrs’ families in acknowledgement of their contributions to the nation./.